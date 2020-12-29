From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Man allegedly broke into home, hid in closet while fleeing arrest
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old man who ran from deputies and broke into a home while it was occupied last week was arrested after he was found hiding in a closet armed with weapons and beer.
Andrew Blake is charged with alleged aggravated burglary, felony possession of meth and interference with a peace officer.
On Dec. 16, a bail bondsman went into Blake’s trailer to arrest him on warrants. The bondsman told deputies that Blake charged at him, and the bondsman tried to put him in a chokehold, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Blake was able to wrestle away and escaped the trailer shirtless and with one shoe.
Deputies searched the area for Blake. They saw footprints west of the trailer, which they followed across an open field to a house. They knew the footprints were Blake’s, because one footprint was a shoe while the other was a bare foot, according to the affidavit.
Deputies learned the house’s residents had called 911 to report an intruder in their basement, according to the affidavit.
The homeowner said that a bedroom door in his basement, which was previously open and unlocked, was locked. Deputies opened the door and found Blake hiding underneath a blanket in the bedroom closet.
After talking with the homeowner, deputies determined Blake entered the house through the garage before it was secured for the night, took some beers and a water bottle from a refrigerator in the garage and hid in the closet.
Drug paraphernalia was found in Blake’s trailer, and a cotton swab that weighed less than 0.3 grams tested presumptive positive for meth, the affidavit says.
Rawlins doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of prescription pain pills
RAWLINS (WNE) — Dr. David Ray Cesko, 66, of Rawlins, was sentenced Dec. 21 in U.S. District Court by Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl following a guilty plea to multiple charges that as a physician, Cesko unlawfully distributed controlled substances, primarily opiates and benzodiazepines, to his patients.
Cesko received a sentence of 60 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 72 months of supervised release, and was ordered to pay community restitution in the amount of $400 and a $2000 special assessment.
“Physicians hold a position of trust and we rely on them to act in the interest of their patients, not prescribe medications inappropriately or without medical necessity,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen. “Dr. Cesko abused his privilege as a prescriber for his personal benefit and must be held accountable.”
Cesko was charged by a Wyoming federal grand jury in March of 2019 in a 30 count indictment following a lengthy, collaborative investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The charges alleged that Cesko had, without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of professional practice, unlawfully prescribed pain killers and other controlled substances to multiple patients.
Some evidence indicates that Cesko’s romantic interest in certain female patients may have motivated his actions.
At the hearing in February, pursuant to a plea agreement, Cesko pleaded guilty to 20 of the original charges, including charges that he unlawfully prescribed codeine cough syrup and opiates to minors and female patients, and, on several occasions unlawfully prescribed opiates to a pregnant minor.
As part of the plea agreement Cesko also agreed to forever relinquish his medical license and prescription authority.
Business Council launches Thrive & Survive Campaign
SHERIDAN (WNE) – The Wyoming Business Council launched a Thrive > Survive Campaign, featuring Wyoming stories where innovation, lots of elbow grease and working together have helped communities and businesses weather the pandemic, sometimes even growing stronger, according to a press release.
The Thrive > Survive Campaign spotlights resiliency stories from a variety of Wyoming communities, programs and businesses at thrivewyoming.org.
These stories serve as examples of how Wyoming can move forward. The unprecedented challenges in 2020 have reinforced the necessity to go beyond just survival mode and lay the groundwork to be more resilient and thrive.
WBC plans to add more features in the coming months. Anyone with an uplifting story to share can submit his ideas on the website.
Do you have a story from your community or know of a business who has shown resilience, creativity and innovation during these challenging times? WBC staff wants to hear about it.
Hertz to close Cheyenne Regional Airport location after bankruptcy filing
CHEYENNE (WNE) — After filing for bankruptcy in May, the Hertz rental car company will close its location at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, as well as locations in Laramie and Riverton.
With Hertz closing in Cheyenne on Jan. 7, that leaves Avis as the only car rental available at the airport. Still, Airport Director Tim Barth remained cautiously optimistic about Avis’ ability to endure the COVID-19 crisis while keeping CRA’s car rental shop open.
Unfortunately for Cheyenne, Barth said small airports will be the ones hit the hardest by COVID-19-related bankruptcies and closures.
“The thing that is so disappointing for us is even though we’re still in COVID, we started the passenger service up again, and our numbers are actually increasing. From a flying perspective, we’re pretty happy with it,” Barth said. “But now we’ve got no rental cars. So just when we’re finally seeing a positive, another negative comes in.”
At first, Hertz attempted to restructure its operations to save the company, but those efforts haven’t been enough. The Florida-based company laid off or furloughed 25% of its workforce in March and liquidated almost 200,000 rental cars in August in a deal with lenders.
The company originally offered to extend its lease at CRA for five months, during which time the airport wouldn’t receive rent payments, just commissions. Barth said the company needed to decide to stick with bankruptcy reorganization or go a different route by Dec. 21, and on Monday, CRA was notified they’d stop service completely instead of trying to hold out.