Weather Alert

...ANOTHER PROLONGED SNOWFALL EVENT THROUGH TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Freezing Drizzle and Fog may also develop overnight and continue through Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Communities along and south of a line from Muddy Gap to Medicine Bow to Harrisburg to Angora. Includes the Interstate 80 Corridor from Lodgepole to Rawlins. Freezing fog and drizzle may develop along the I-80 corridor from the I-80 summit east through Cheyenne to Sidney Nebraska overnight. * WHEN...From this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow, freezing drizzle and fog could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact roadways tonight into Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&