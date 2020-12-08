From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Wyoming puts $10 million into long-term care
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming will put $10 million of federal pandemic relief dollars toward staffing nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
COVID-19 has continually spread through these locations, with the Wyoming Department of Health announcing Friday that 81 residents of long-term care facilities have now died from the virus — an increase of 42% over the last two weeks.
The $10 million will be used to hire traveling nurses and nursing aides to facilities in need of staff, according to a release published Friday by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office. Eighty-eight such personnel have been hired for temporary contracts at Wyoming long-term care facilities, with more likely on the way.
Friday’s data update was an increase of 24 deaths since the Wyoming Department of Health last published new numbers Nov. 19. Nine locations reported COVID-19 cases Friday for the first time in the last two weeks, representing nearly 24% of all long-term care facilities that have reported cases since the pandemic emerged.
The coronavirus has infected 1,300 staff and residents at 38 facilities statewide since the pandemic began.
Casper’s nursing homes have shouldered much of that burden. Two local care centers account for the highest death tolls of any facility in the state: Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness, which has lost 24 residents to the deadly virus, and Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center, which has lost 13 residents, according to state data.
Special prosecutor to be named for shooting investigation
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing its investigation into a fatal Nov. 13 officer-involved shooting in Gillette, said Louey Williams, DCI’s team leader for the northeastern region.
But moving forward, review of the incident may be taking a different path than expected.
Once DCI’s investigation is completed, instead of Campbell County Attorney Mitch Damsky heading the case, a conflict of interest will result in a special prosecutor being chosen to review the incident going forward.
Having worked as a public defender in Gillette before his recent appointment as county attorney, Damsky said he had previously defended the deceased suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Cody William Amman.
“Cody was a client of mine,” Damsky said at a meeting of county elected officials earlier this week.
The Campbell County Commission will name a special prosecutor to review the DCI report and move forward with its handling at the commission’s next meeting Dec. 15, said Maureen Costello, a legal assistant in the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
“There is a conflict,” Costello said. “That report has not been given to our office. It will be given to a special prosecutor. Whatever timeline that person takes to make that decision, I’m unsure of.”
Information released about the case so far includes an initial Gillette Police Department statement that said Amman was shot after allegedly firing at a Gillette Police officer, who then returned fire. Amman was struck twice in the upper body.
Eleven deer harvested in Riverton
RIVERTON (WNE) — Eleven deer were harvested in Riverton this year as part of a new effort to limit the number of animals causing problems in the city.
Urban deer have become a nuisance in town, causing car accidents and destroying garden beds, according to residents who approached the Riverton City Council last year to discuss the problem.
The city has since obtained a permit through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to harvest 50 urban deer, city administrator Tony Tolstedt said during a council meeting last week.
The harvest had to end by Oct. 31, however, and Tolstedt said the work required to implement the local program was time-consuming, involving volunteer recruitment and training, land access, and animal processing and donation.
By the time the program was in place, Tolstedt said the volunteers had less than a month to hunt.
“We would’ve been happy if we got three or four (deer) based on the time period,” he said. “Ultimately, we were more successful.”
He thanked the almost 30 volunteers who participated in the harvest, noting that only a handful of people actually took any animals.
“We had some really talented individuals that were very knowledgeable,” Tolstedt said. “We look forward to growing that pool.”
Nine of the 11 deer harvested this year were donated to community members, Tolstedt added.
Gordon concerned over tree protection proposal
CASPER (WNE) — A proposal by federal regulators to institute additional protections for whitebark pines across the country garnered a lukewarm response from Wyoming’s governor, who expressed concern the tree’s new threatened species status would impede state-led forest management efforts.
Last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed changing the status of whitebark pines to “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. The trees grow at high elevations in states across the West, including Wyoming. But climate change, a fungal disease and mountain pine beetle infestations have decimated whitebark pines. With growth and regeneration rates for the trees slowing, the species is at risk of “imminent” extinction, according to the proposed rule published on the Federal Register on Wednesday.
Whitebark pines serve an important role in the iconic landscapes they grow in. For instance, grizzly bears and other wildlife in Yellowstone National Park rely on the trees for food. The trees also help the alpine ecosystems they grow in avoid excess flooding and erosion.
The species has been a candidate for additional protections since 2011.
Gov. Mark Gordon offered tepid support for the proposed rule.
“Wyoming always seeks to avoid the need for listing and will remain committed to working with our federal partners to approach species conservation in a pragmatic manner,” he said in a statement.
“The proposed rule protects operations, including grazing and logging, under Section 4 of the Endangered Species Act (also known as a “4(d) rule”),” he continued. “While the inclusion of a 4(d) rule is encouraging and avoids undue burdens for private landowners and businesses, any listing under the (Endangered Species Act) is concerning.”