From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Jackson police check buses for mask use
JACKSON (WNE) — START is working with law enforcement to do random checks on buses to make sure passengers are wearing masks.
Cops will give verbal warnings and assist bus drivers in removing riders who do not comply with what is now a federal mandate to wear face coverings on all transit buses, START Director Darren Brugmann said at Friday afternoon’s town and county COVID-19 briefing.
“We consider this trespassing if you do not wear the face mask on our bus, and will be asked to leave our buses,” Brugmann said.
From a health perspective, mask wearing is especially important on commuter routes because trips are longer, he said.
Acknowledging that some people choose not to wear masks, Brugmann said, “If you do so, do not ride START.”
Jackson Chief of Police Michelle Weber said police also made spot checks at 26 businesses over the past week to ensure people were complying with mask orders. Officers reported 98% compliance. Of the 2% not masked, the individuals were eating or drinking and had a mask with them, Weber said. No citations were given.
Casper College to cut 15 positions
CASPER (WNE) — Casper College will eliminate 15 positions, eight of which will result in layoffs, as deeper budget cuts are expected in the coming year, a spokesperson for the school confirmed Friday afternoon.
“With 80% of Casper College’s budget tied to employment costs, significant reductions to the operating budget cannot be made without impacting employees,” Chris Lorenzen, the college’s spokesman, wrote in an email.
Seven of the 15 positions to be eliminated are either vacant or will be cut through attrition after expected retirements. Of the eight people being laid off at the college, fi ve are staff and three are faculty members.
“In response to the recent decrease in state aid and going forward into next year, Casper College has made changes across both administrative and academic areas based on demand for sustainable programs and services,” Lorenzen wrote. “Recent changes include budgetary reductions, reorganization of key areas, and consolidation of positions to meet the anticipated budgetary shortfall.”
Casper College began cutting 10% of its budget this summer at the request of Gov. Mark Gordon, in an effort to decrease a massive budget shortfall in the state’s general fund.
As part of those cuts, Casper College at the time offered buyouts to many long-time employees.
The 10% cut resulted in a $2.4 million loss to the college.
Lorenzen said the college had previously eliminated 32 positions “through attrition, retirement and restructuring leading up to 2020.”
Bill proposes new community college district
GILLETTE (WNE) — A bill for the creation of the Gillette College Community College District was introduced Wednesday in the state Legislature.
The bill calls for the creation of the new district to be brought to the citizens of Campbell County in a special election to decide whether to secede Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District and form an independent district of its own.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, with Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette and Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper as co-sponsors.
Passing through the state Legislature is the final leg of the process before a special vote could be held in Campbell County to definitively decide on the new district.
Wasserburger said there are plans to introduce another bill that will clarify state statute on a college district's taxation ability.
Current statute calls for a community college district to tax four mills, but questions regarding the language in that legislation arose during the district’s application process.
“We do not have a decision on that as far as I am aware,” Wasserburger said Thursday morning. “The problem with four mills is that would generate more money than our actual budget and quite frankly we don’t need that many mills.”
Each of the seven existing community college districts tax at least four mills. Because of Campbell County’s relatively high assessed valuation, the money raised from its four mills is significantly higher than other counties in the state.
Serial abuser sentenced to prison
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man who injured his wife repeatedly until last year has been sentenced in between seven and 10 years in prison.
Daniel Raymundo Trujillo, 58, bears a record of violent behavior, with six domestic violence convictions and other convictions for violent crime.
Fremont County District Court Judge Jason Conder gave Trujillo his newest sentence during an in-person hearing in the Lander court. Several spectators attended online as well.
Defense attorney Collin Hopkins had argued for long-term institutional treatment for substance abuse as a substitute for prison. Fremont County Attorney deputy Seth Griswold argued, conversely, for a nine-to-10-year prison term.
“I stand here today and can say without hyperbole that Mr. Trujillo is the worst domestic abuser I’ve seen in my four years as a prosecutor,” Griswold said. “Throughout the defendant’s life… he’s broken two men’s jaws. Both were charged as aggravated assault. One was convicted for battery, one for aggravated assault.”
Griswold noted that Trujillo has “five felony convictions, all violence, mostly on women,” but engages in “victim blaming.”
“He refused to take responsibility and tried to appear as the victim.
“The defendant had the audacity to say the victim planned this all along to get control of his money; that she planned him attacking her, breaking her phone on her face, that she planned his attack, which injured her knee; planned the one-and-a-half years of abuse.”
Griswold addressed the multi-faceted goals judges consider when sentencing defendants, and said that for Trujillo, the goal of rehabilitation was futile.