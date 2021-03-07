From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Casper man arrested in January shooting
CASPER (WNE) — Casper police arrested a man for second-degree murder after an investigation into a Jan. 13 suspicious death.
Olinza Headd, 53, was taken into custody Friday. Witnesses told police that Headd had publicly announced at his church on Jan. 17 that he had shot another man, according to a Friday press release from the department.
Headd faces a felony charge of second-degree murder for the death of Eugene Hogan III, who was found dead with several gunshot wounds inside his apartment on Tranquility Way the evening of Jan. 13.
Hogan’s girlfriend told police, who initially believed they were responding to an attempted suicide, she had heard a gunshot from the apartment.
Police first identified a person of interest in the case on Jan. 19.
According to police, Headd was a family member of Hogan’s and entered his apartment with a firearm that evening.
The investigation’s findings suggest Headd shot Hogan multiple times, leaving before law enforcement arrived.
In a statement Friday, investigators credited witnesses who came forward with information with helping them identify the suspect.
“This investigation highlights the importance of our community’s role in helping to solve and prevent crimes,” Police Chief Keith McPheeters said in a statement.
UK COVID variant found in Campbell County
GILLETTE (WNE) — The “U.K. variant” of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Campbell County.
An adult man who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month was found to have had the U.K variant, formally known as the B.1.1.7 Variant. He underwent quarantine and came out with no further complications, according to a Campbell County Public Health press release.
“The variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19,” said Campbell County Public Health Officer Dr. Kirtikumar Patel in the press release. “The variant continues to be studied and at this time does not seem to cause more dangerous health complications.”
To this point, studies have found that antibodies developed through the approved COVID-19 vaccines recognize the U.K and other known variants, but more research is being done, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County on Friday as its 17 active cases stayed relatively low.
Man convicted in 2020 stabbing
RIVERTON (WNE) — Shane Kyle Armajo has been convicted of serious bodily assault for stabbing his uncle. The 34-year-old from Kinnear has not yet been sentenced, but he faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge.
Armajo was indicted by a grand jury in November on the Oct. 14 incident, in which he had stabbed his uncle and left him for dead on a country road on the Wind River Indian Reservation, near Kinnear.
His trial lasted two days and began on Feb. 16, in the U.S. District Court in Casper, under Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. He was found guilty.
When an FBI special agent interviewed Armajo’s uncle, Morton Armajo, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on Oct. 16, the injured man said he and his nephew, Shane Armajo, had decided to go to Kinnear to buy alcohol together two days prior.
The pair made two trips for alcohol and got into an altercation on the way back to the home they shared, according to court documents.
Morton Armajo told investigators he blacked out during the fight and when he came to, he was on his back, lying on the ground, and his nephew was “stabbing” him with a knife.
Shane Armajo left his uncle by the side of the road and drove away. Morton Armajo was found later that evening and emergency responders took him to SageWest Health Care in Riverton.
The treating physician said Morton Armajo had lost so much blood he risked death.