The state ended 2020 with 33 more deaths tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday.
However, at the same time, the number of active cases dropped by more than 100, letting the state end the year with levels of active cases not seen since early October.
According to the Department of Health, the 33 people died between late November and as recently as within the last week and brought the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the virus to 438.
The victims included seven Laramie County residents, five women and two men, and six were residents of long-term care facilities.
The deaths of four Natrona County residents, three women and one man, were also linked to COVID-19, as were the deaths of four Fremont County residents, three men and one woman.
Other victims included two Big Horn County men, a Campbell County man and woman, a Carbon County man, a Crook County woman, two Goshen County men, three Park County men, one Sheridan County man, one Sublette County man, one Sweetwater County man, a Teton County woman and three Washakie County residents, two men and one woman.
But at the same time, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell to 1,401, the lowest level seen since Oct. 7.
The Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it received reports of 212 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 373, leaving the state with 1,401 active cases, a decline of 130 from Wednesday.
Natrona County had 211 active cases; Laramie County had 183; Campbell County had 121; Park County had 110; Sheridan had 93; Sweetwater had 88; Fremont had 87; Teton had 64; Lincoln had 61; Uinta had 55; Big Horn had 51; Albany had 50; Washakie had 49; Converse had 40; Goshen had 30; Johnson had 22; Carbon and Platte had 19; Sublette had 15; Hot Springs and Weston had 13; Crook had six, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 18 counties. Park County saw the highest number of new cases at 36, followed by Laramie and Sweetwater counties at 23 each.
The increase in confirmed cases set the number of such cases seen since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 38,010.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, went up by 64 to total 6,399.
The growth in recoveries meant that of the 44,409 people with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, 42,570 have recovered since the pandemic began.