CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Department of Health prioritizing people with specific professions or risk factors when it comes to the initial phase of coronavirus vaccinations. The WDH said during phase one, vaccines are in limited supply and are being allocated for specific populations.
During phase two, for which no specific timeline has been given, the WDH said it "expects vaccines will be in greater supply and will likely be available to anyone who would like to receive them." Individuals with limited access to health care and vaccines will be a focus for public health agencies in phase two.
To develop its guidelines, the WDH used the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and recommendations from the WDH Medical Ethics Committee.
The state department said the list has been updated and could continue to be revised under ACIP recommendations and other state considerations.
"COVID-19 has taken a toll on our country and our state. Since March 2020, there have been over 600 COVID-19-related deaths in Wyoming," a press release said."COVID-19 is likely to be the third-leading cause of death in Wyoming in 2020, second only to heart disease and all forms of cancer."
The Department of Health said vaccines should be provided to individuals in priority groups and, when possible, should generally follow the priority order, moving down the priority list once higher-level groups have their needs met.
"However, due to vaccine logistics and the desire to vaccinate Phase 1 populations as quickly as possible, the WDH has developed priority groups and is advising vaccine providers to vaccinate multiple priority groups where possible, and as vaccine supply allows, rather than strictly proceeding sequentially," the release said.
The WDH guidelines state that due to limited vaccine availability, providers should not administer the vaccine to individuals not listed in the prioritization schedules at this time.
In addition, the state said individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 disease who fall within the phase 1 groups may consider delaying vaccination for 90 days from the date of their positive test.
PHASE 1A
Generally speaking, phase 1a critical populations are:
-- People who have regular potential for exposure to COVID-19 patients.
-- People who have regular exposure to people who are potentially positive for COVID-19, or those who are exposed to infectious materials.
-- Residents and staff of long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and residential care facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
PHASE 1B
Through its phase 1b designations, the WDH aims to prevent death and illness and preserve societal functioning.
Generally speaking, phase 1b critical populations are:
-- People 65 years of age and older.
-- Frontline essential workers who must interact with the public and are unable to consistently physically distance from others.
-- People with specific diagnosed chronic illness or conditions that put them at greater risk of severe COVID-19 disease.
-- People who are caregivers of those who are medically vulnerable and unable to be vaccinated.
"Due to limited vaccine availability, frontline essential workers included in phase 1b have been limited as much as possible. Those who can physically distance, those who interact with others for limited amounts of time, and those who can take other precautions (such as teleworking) should continue to do so," the press release said. "The intent for phase 1b is to allow vaccine providers to concurrently provide vaccinations to those at greatest risk of illness while also providing access to the vaccine for the specified frontline essential workers."
The state encourages county planners to consider coordinating with other approved COVID-19 vaccine providers to support phase 1b vaccination efforts.
Individuals in phase 1b who are eligible to receive the vaccine may encounter delays. Providers are scheduling as many individuals as possible based on their vaccine supply, according to the WDH.
PHASE 1C
Generally speaking, phase 1c critical populations include:
-- People at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19.
-- People with specific diagnosed chronic illness or conditions that may put the individuals at greater risk of severe COVID-19 disease.
-- Essential critical infrastructure workers.