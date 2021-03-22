ROCK SPRINGS – Students returning from spring break are seeing different coronavirus guidelines than when they left, and could see new standards imposed in a bout a week.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 sent a letter highlighting the fact that new state health orders went into effect on March 16 during spring break and continue through Wednesday, March 31.
“So, we have roughly 8 school days with these orders and they may change again,” the update said.
Things are looking up and continuing to improve!”
Changes include:
-- Elimination for face mask use when outdoors in a school setting.
-- Elimination of restriction on outdoor events.
-- Similar to before, face coverings like masks are still required at all times during indoor school events and while riding district transportation, with exceptions such as when engaged in school athletic activities or performances.
-- Indoor school events of more than 500 spectators in attendance must be conducted at no more than 50% of venue capacity.
-- Many district staff are fully vaccinated or are participating in the shot sequence.
“Some districts have applied for a variance to the K-12 school health orders. If approved, this exception would no longer require wearing masks and following social distancing orders in schools. You may wonder about Sweetwater No. 1 applying for a variance to the K-12 school orders. Sweetwater No. 1 is not eligible to consider such a variance because Sweetwater County, as a whole county, does not fall into the green zone of COVID outbreak metrics for at least two weeks,” the release said. “Our county is orange and red as of March 17.”
A copy of the state’s latest snapshot of countywide levels of COVID-19 transmission can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/County-Metrics_March172021.pdf or the story at rocketminer.com.
“When we learn the specific details of any new set of orders, if there are changes, we will continue to get updated school information to our families as soon as possible,” the district said. “Together, staff, students, and families have persevered and remained open for three-fourths of the school year. Let’s continue this success and drive it home for the remainder of the year.”