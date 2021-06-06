Police officers patrol the area after Clearwater Beach officially reopened to the public in Clearwater Beach, Florida, on May 4, 2020. Florida is among several states that amplified their 2021-2022 budgets with at least part of their share of a $195 billion state aid package from the recent American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The state's record $101.5 billion budget is up roughly 11%, with bonuses for teachers, police and firefighters, and new construction projects at schools and colleges.