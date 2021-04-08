Wilbert Marshall, 71, looks away while receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, from Melissa Banks, right, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on April 7. Marshall was among a group of seniors from the Rev. S.L.A. Jones Activity Center for the Elderly who received a vaccination. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is in the initial stages of teaming up with community senior services statewide to help older residents get vaccinated.