ROCK SPRINGS -- During the bimonthly COVID-19 update meeting on Monday, Sweetwater County Health Officer Jean Stachon said it shouldn’t be a surprise that she is not in favor of any new limitations on health officers or health orders.
Dr. Stachon said the health department is the best source to make medical- and health-related decisions. In her opinion, these choices should be science- and information-based “and not become political in this state.”
She noted that as a county health officer, she doesn’t have any control on the final decision.
“My best opinion is that it should remain as it is,” Dr. Stachon said.