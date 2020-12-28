SWEETWATER COUNTY — Charitable organizations in Sweetwater County have until Jan. 6 to apply for a program that will reimburse certain expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Charitable Relief Program, which provides grant funding to nonprofit organizations that have provided public assistance during the pandemic, was announced by Governor Mark Gordon on Dec. 21.
The governor has allocated more than $12.1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to Wyoming counties and tribal governments for the program, according to a press release. All decisions on funding are made at the local level, with county commissioners and tribal governments placed in charge of distributing the grant funds to local entities.
Sweetwater County "charitable organizations" now have the opportunity to seek reimbursement of coronavirus-related expenditures including the provision of goods, services, or payments to the public. "Charitable organization" means a nonprofit entity, including churches, that qualify as tax-exempt under either Section 501(c)(3) or Section 501(c)(19) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Organizations seeking funds must fill out a “Community Charitable Relief Program Grantee Certification Form.” These applications may be requested electronically at shoemakers@sweet.wy.us or by calling the Sweetwater County Commission office at 307-872-3897. They are also available on the county website, www.sweet.wy.us, and at the County Commission office at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Suite 109, in Green River.
The deadline to submit applications and all related information is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
To qualify, expenditures must have been made between March 19, 2020 and December 29, 2020 and used for the following purposes:
— To directly provide a good or service to persons impacted by COVID-19 as long as it was provided at no cost to the recipient. Goods and services eligible include but are not limited to: food, clothing, mental health and counseling services, childcare, transportation, job training, tutoring assistance to students struggling with remote learning, legal assistance, temporary housing, COVID testing, COVID-related cleaning services, social or case management services, in-home early child development services, and community health services.
— To provide a direct payment to an individual or family within Sweetwater County to cover costs for basic needs related to or arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. This may include but is not limited to: costs for housing; utilities; internet necessary for telework, telehealth, or distance learning; food,;clothing; childcare; or medical expenses (including medical debts).
— To cover the charitable organization’s operational costs of providing goods, services, or direct payments to the public within Sweetwater Councy in a safe manner given the health risks caused by COVID-19. This is limited to expenditures for personal protective equipment, testing for personnel, cleaning services for the organization’s service location, modifications to the organization’s service location, and equipment to allow staff to work remotely.