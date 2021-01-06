Fans arrive to tailgate before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 27, 2016. Testing will replace tailgating in the Bills Stadium's expansive parking lot starting Wednesday, when some 6,700 fans will be required to be tested for the coronavirus in order to be allowed to attend Buffalo's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.