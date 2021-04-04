In this undated photo provided by Laura Brown, is Air Force veteran Diane Drewes who died of COVID-19 in Ohio, while waiting to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus that causes the illness. More than 247,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. since vaccines first became available in mid-Dec. 2020. While it's unknown how many of them wanted to be immunized, families have wrenching stories of loved ones being infected after months of staying safe and then dying before they could get a dose.