Greek singer Sakis Rouvas wears the uniform of the torch relay runners in Athens, Greece, as he holds the torch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during a Feb. 24 presentation of the torch relay within in Greece. Organizers have talked in detail about plans for the start of next week’s Tokyo Olympic torch relay. The message is simple: exercise extreme caution. The start of the relay on March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture kicks off four months of crisscrossing Japan with the torch. The relay will involve 10,000 runners and the chance of spreading COVID-19 across the country is a real threat.