Organizers hold signs to spectators that read: "Avoid crowding! Wear masks" during the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Tobe, Ehime prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Thursday, April 22. Tokyo Olympic organizers said Thursday that a Japanese policeman tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his assignment of traffic control at the April 17 leg of the torch relay. It is the first positive test report connected to the relay since it kicked off on March 25.