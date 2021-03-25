Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, center, a member of Japan women's national football team, arrives at a torch kiss point to pass on the flame during the torch relay grand start outside J-Village National Training Center in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday, March 25. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.