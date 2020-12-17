The deaths of 23 more Wyoming residents, including 11 in Natrona County, have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.
The deaths brought to 351 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the virus.
The Department of Health said 11 deaths occurred among Natrona County residents, eight women and three men. Four of the victims were residents of long-term care facilities, seven were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
Four Laramie County residents were also among the fatalities, three men and one woman.
Three victims were from Converse County, two were from Fremont County, one was from Goshen County and two were from Sheridan County.
However, on the same day, Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell below 2,300.
The department said it received 230 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, along with 53 reports of new probable cases.
However, the number of new reports of recoveries Thursday was set at 495, leaving the state with 2,289 active cases, a decline of 235 from Wednesday.
Laramie County had 363 active cases; Natrona had 337; Sweetwater had 317; Fremont had 152; Park had 151; Campbell had 126; Sheridan had 110; Uinta had 101; Teton had 90; Washakie had 73; Albany had 71; Lincoln had 64; Big Horn had 59; Converse had 55; Goshen had 49; Carbon had 41; Johnson had 36; Sublette had 27; Hot Springs and Platte had 18; Crook had 15; Weston had 12, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Eighteen counties reported new cases Thursday. Sweetwater County reported the highest number of new cases at 76. Natrona County had 31.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 35,113.
The number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began, meanwhile, stood at 5,480, an increase of 53 from Wednesday.
The gain of 495 in recoveries among people with either confirmed or probable cases left the total number of people to recover since mid-March at 37,953.