Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.