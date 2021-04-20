The deaths of two Wyoming men are being blamed on the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The department said the men, a Fremont County man who was hospitalized for treatment of the illness and an older Natrona County man, both died earlier this momth.
The deaths bring to 705 the number of Wyoming people whose deaths have been tied to the coronavirus since it was first diagnosed in the state in March 2020.
The news came as Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 18 on Tuesday to total 376.