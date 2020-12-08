SWEETWATER COUNTY – Gov. Mark Gordon’s announcement of a statewide indoor mask mandate as part of new health orders that take effect Wednesday was met with mixed reactions in Sweetwater County.
“With Wyoming hospitals seeing record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and rising deaths, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a new approach meant to protect the public and keeps schools and businesses open,” a press release stated Monday. “This involves requiring face coverings in certain indoor public settings in all counties, reducing group sizes, and reducing hours of businesses where COVID-19 transmission is more likely to occur.”
Counties can opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics, according to the press release.
“Our state and those surrounding us are facing a hospital capacity crisis that now compels us to take additional action. All through the fall, Wyoming has seen a rise in serious cases of COVID to a point where every county is facing critical and dangerous levels of spread of the virus. Too many people have died,” Gordon said Monday. “Science tells us limiting gatherings of groups and using face coverings are effective in slowing transmission of this virus. With these actions we can avoid taking the more drastic step of closing schools and businesses.”
The new health orders signed by State Health Officer Alexia Harrist take effect Wednesday, Dec. 9, and extend through Jan. 8, 2021. 16 Wyoming counties already have county-level orders requiring face coverings, including Sweetwater County. Harrist said little will change in those counties, as extended orders already incorporated most of the statewide changes, and local officials continue to have authority to administer the face covering requirement in their community.
“I want to thank the majority of Wyoming counties who have taken the lead, and the people who are working hard to protect their friends, neighbors, and colleagues by wearing face coverings. They will make a big difference but it will take time. We stand behind the local actions that are in place. These new orders are meant to support local leadership and we should all know that in Wyoming these mandates are not about citations, but about caring for others,” Gordon said.
“Rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to mitigate the economic damage and social costs to the state,” Gordon said. “But how we emerge on the other side is in large part up to us.”
WHY ARE RESTRICTIONS TIGHTENING NOW?
During a press conference following the governor’s announcement, Harrist stressed they are very cognizant of the impact the health orders have on the public and aim to be no more restrictive than necessary. The state health officer said they continue to base their decisions on data and are taking stronger action now due to the high numbers of hospitalizations, which she said will be followed by more deaths.
Harrist said Wyoming needs to see a sustained decline in cases before restrictions will be eased, but she added that the public’s cooperation has great power to influence our trajectory for the better. On the flip side, they can tilt it toward the worse.
“This virus is sending people to the hospital who didn’t have to be there, and it’s helping cause the death of people who could have had more time with their families,” she said.
MEDICAL REACTION
“We thank Gov. Mark Gordon for understanding the importance of face coverings,” Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County spokeswoman Deb Sutton said. “With this coming from the governor, we hope people are more willing to comply. I have noticed more people at the grocery stores wearing face coverings. The hospital staff want to thank everyone for doing their part by wearing a face covering and physically distancing themselves from others.
“Another major holiday will be here soon. The idea is to bring down the spike in COVID-19 cases we are seeing after Thanksgiving. Anything we can do to not spread this disease, or any other such as influenza, respiratory illnesses and other common winter health concerns will help. It’s up to all of us to fight this together.”
The decision to extend the face covering requirement statewide was also endorsed by the Wyoming Medical Society, the Wyoming Primary Care Association and the Wyoming Hospital Association.
“Wyoming’s physicians and PAs are deeply grateful that the Governor has taken this critical action in leading our state to the other side of the pandemic,” said Sheila Bush, executive director of the Wyoming Medical Society. “Everyone wearing a mask is the simplest and most effective way to reduce the state’s rate of transmission, enabling us to safely keep schools and businesses open until we reach the other side.”
“We realize that masks are not the cure for COVID, but we know they can be effective in slowing the spread of the virus,” said Eric Boley, CEO of the Wyoming Hospital Association. “Hospitals are reaching capacity and nursing homes are seeing increases in infection rates. Medical staff are exhausted and are wearing thin as they battle this disease. We need to slow the spread and flatten the curve until the vaccine is readily available. It is all worth it if one life is saved by wearing masks. Thank you governor for your leadership on this issue.”
ENFORCEMENT ISSUES
Leaders at the state level have noted repeatedly that enforcement of the health orders is a local issue.
Michael Pearlman, communications director for the Governor’s Office, said, “The purpose of the health order requiring face coverings is to emphasize the importance of this step in slowing the spread of this deadly virus. It’s about caring for our neighbors. The governor has always been respectful of local authority and local control. His hope is that local law enforcement is supportive of public health efforts to keep people safe.”
On Wednesday, Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe and Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle issued a joint press release questioning the statewide mask mandate.
They noted that the health order regarding facial coverings is identical to Sweetwater County’s local order in requiring people to wear a face covering in private businesses, government buildings, medical facilities, public transit, and taxi and rideshare services, as well as when entering or exiting a restaurant, bar or gym. The two said they remain firm in their assessment that the mask mandate as written is unenforceable under the law.
“We encourage everyone to thoughtfully consider their friends, family and neighbors as we navigate the uncertainty of this pandemic. We’re all in this together, and we have to continue to work together to get through it,” Grossnickle said.
“While my personal feelings on the topic are well known at this point, wearing a mask is not the issue here,” Grossnickle added. “The issue is that this public health order is unenforceable from a law enforcement perspective because it doesn’t allow our deputies a way to separate those who are exempt from the mask requirement from those who are willfully violating it.”
The county and state orders include multiple exceptions, such as for those under 12, when eating or drinking in dining establishments, or to comply with requests from law enforcement to identify themselves.
The pair cited the exception that reads, “A person is not required to provide any documentation or explanation demonstrating that the person cannot wear a face covering for any medical condition, mental health condition, or disability.”
They said while the decision to arrest is often the responsibility of law enforcement, the decision to file formal criminal charges is the sole responsibility and discretion of the county attorney’s office.
“The American Bar Association Standards for Prosecution states that a prosecutor is ethically bound to file charges if they reasonably believe the charges are supported by probable cause, that ‘admissible evidence’ exists to be sufficient to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt and that the decision to charge is in the interests of justice,” Erramouspe said.
“So, in order to successfully prosecute a mask mandate case, the prosecution would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person not wearing a face covering does not suffer from a medical or mental condition, or disability, that prohibits them from doing so. How can we prove that if the order itself prohibits the investigation and collection of evidence into this exception?”
The Sweetwater County attorney and sheriff said they want to “remind everyone that their position on this issue is a reflection of their ethical obligations as elected officials and not a statement regarding the validity of face coverings in alleviating the spread of COVID-19.”
Earlier on Monday, the sheriff published a letter to the community regarding the extension of the county health order. He said, “With the community at large so split about the dangers of this virus, rest assured, as your sheriff, I will not waffle, and the dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will not be manipulated, bullied or used as muscle in the enforcement of an executive action made unilaterally without involvement from community stakeholders or elected officials by an appointee unrepresented by and unaccountable to the voters and residents of this county.”
The governor’s announcement came about three hours later.
In his letter to the community, Grossnickle observed that sheriff deputies have been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations since March.
“And, yes, we are voluntarily abiding by the mask mandate while on duty and in uniform. We are doing this because it is the right thing to do, and we want to help. We are also enforcing trespassing laws when someone ignores a business owner’s request to wear a mask or leave. We are doing this because it is our duty to enforce state law,” the sheriff said.
“A CRITICAL JUNCTURE”
Gov. Gordon highlighted previous actions the state has taken to address the rising number of hospitalizations, such as reducing the size of allowed gatherings, accepting federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and providing additional financial and staffing support to hospitals in the state. With federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding scheduled to expire at the end of the month, the governor said the use of face coverings is a cost-effective tool that can help reduce hospitalizations and keep businesses and schools open until a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available. Wyoming reported 128 COVID-19 deaths in November, the highest number since the pandemic began in March.
“We have said from the beginning that we will follow the science. We are at a critical juncture for our state,” Gordon said. “These next few months are going to be challenging for our businesses, citizens, families, and our health care workers. This is a necessary step to ensure a happy and healthy holiday season and a safer and Merry Christmas and set ourselves in good stead for the new year. The deployment of the vaccine in the coming months will help put this awful virus finally at bay and bring us back to some semblance of normal.”
A fact sheet that provides details on the new orders, along with the orders themselves, can be found at rocketminer.com or covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders. The full statements from the sheriff and county attorney can also be found at the Rocket Miner website.