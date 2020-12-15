LARAMIE – Due to positive COVID-19 cases within the UNLV men’s basketball program, the two-game series between the Cowboys and UNLV Runnin’ Rebels on Dec. 20 and 22 has been postponed.
The rescheduled dates will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions, according to a press release.
UW’s next scheduled game isn’t until Jan. 2, 2021 at Fresno State.
“We’ve been dealing with dead times since March 19 or 20 of 2020. We’ve gotten accustomed and used to dead time. I think, for our guys, in some ways, it’s actually a good thing,"coach Jeff Linder told Michael Katz of WyoSports.net.
"Kwane (Marble II) and Kenny (Foster) have been here since April. The Hunters (Maldonado and Thompson) have been here since May.
"The new guys have been here since early July. I do think it's important for our guys to go home. I think it's important to be around their family.”
During his media availability earlier this week, Linder was candid about the need for his players to go back home for a period of time, if at all possible. He’s well aware of the risks travel can bring, and he knows there’s a chance a player contracts COVID-19 and brings it back to the team.
But with more than two weeks coming between games, it’s a perfect opportunity to send players home for the holidays to decompress following what has been an unprecedented stretch of stress.
“If the NCAA is about mental health, and we're about mental health, not letting your players go home for Christmas is asinine,” Linder said. “If they weren't allowed to go home, I would have allowed them to go home anyways.
"And if that was going to be the case, and we'd have to quarantine for 10 to 14 days, and we're going to miss games, then so be it. Because at the end of the day, what's best for these kids is what's best for them mentally.”
Linder’s commitment to his players’ mental health is not lost on the Cowboys, either. Junior guard Drake Jeffries, in his first season with the Cowboys following a stint at Indian Hills Community College, will be able to go home to his native Illinois for the first time since July.
“It’s really great honestly. There’s coaches that, maybe you’ll get lucky at Christmas if you get two or three days,” junior guard Drake Jeffries said. “We’ve been here for months on end. It’s nice to have a guy that actually cares about our well-being.”
It will certainly be different than previous trips home, redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado said. He will likely be confined to staying home with his family in Colorado Springs. He will be “extra careful,” he said. But even having the option to go home from a coach finally is not to be understated, particularly in the midst of a pandemic.
“It’s kind of huge in a sense that, you can talk about it, but actions are louder than words,” Maldonado said.
