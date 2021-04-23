U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Florida, on March 3. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to -- with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots.