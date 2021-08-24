University of Wyoming volleyball logo

LARAMIE – Due to COVID-19 protocols at Belmont, Wyoming volleyball’s opening weekend slate for the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament, hosted by UW, has changed.

The Cowgirls will now play four matches over the weekend, as they will play both Saint Mary’s and Siena, twice. Wyoming opens the season at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 against Saint Mary’s before closing the first day at 6:30 p.m. against Siena.

The Cowgirls open the day at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 against Siena before closing the opening weekend again against Saint Mary’s at 6:30 p.m.

Season tickets are now available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children ages 3-12. Single-match tickets cost $10 for general admission and $5 for children.

Contact the Wyoming ticket office at 307-760-7220 or by visiting the ticket office in the Arena-Auditorium.

