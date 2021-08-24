...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
LARAMIE – Due to COVID-19 protocols at Belmont, Wyoming volleyball’s opening weekend slate for the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament, hosted by UW, has changed.
The Cowgirls will now play four matches over the weekend, as they will play both Saint Mary’s and Siena, twice. Wyoming opens the season at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 against Saint Mary’s before closing the first day at 6:30 p.m. against Siena.
The Cowgirls open the day at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 against Siena before closing the opening weekend again against Saint Mary’s at 6:30 p.m.
Season tickets are now available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children ages 3-12. Single-match tickets cost $10 for general admission and $5 for children.
Contact the Wyoming ticket office at 307-760-7220 or by visiting the ticket office in the Arena-Auditorium.