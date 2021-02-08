SWEETWATER COUNTY — Local health officials are encouraging everyone to double-check whether they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to call to schedule appointments. Even those who aren’t eligible yet can be put on a waitlist and may get the chance to be vaccinated earlier than they otherwise would.
During the bimonthly update on COVID-19 for local health officials and community leaders on Monday afternoon, Sweetwater County Health Officer Jean Stachon reported that Sweetwater County’s case numbers continue to be “trending in the right direction,” and the county currently has a 7.3% positivity rate among those tested for the coronavirus.
“We can now say we’ve had more people vaccinated than have had COVID,” Dr. Stachon reported. \Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County have reached just over 3,500, and Dr. Stachon estimated that more than 4,500 vaccines have been administered. Sweetwater County also continues to have one of the best rates in Wyoming for giving out all the vaccine doses that are received.
Health officials in the meeting stressed that in order to keep these good rates and to continue getting more doses of the vaccine sent, Sweetwater County needs to continue filling appointments for everyone who currently qualifies to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Connie Fauntleroy from Castle Rock Medical Center noted that some people may not even realize they currently qualify for the vaccine. With the expansion to the 1b category, those 65 and older and people of all ages with certain health conditions are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Dr. Stachon pointed out that those who have qualifying health conditions can be 18 and up with common ailments including diabetes, heart conditions, and obesity — which means having a body mass index over 30, which Stachon noted isn’t as overweight as people might expect.
Those who are unsure whether or not they qualify are encouraged to call Sweetwater County Public Health or Castle Rock for more information. Both facilities also have an overflow list or waitlist that people can be put on.
Public Health Director Kim Lionberger explained that those who believe they may qualify in the 1c category, or even a later category, can go onto the overflow list. When vaccinations are able to move into new phases, the people on the overflow list will be among the first to be contacted to schedule appointments.
Those on the overflow list may also have the chance to get the vaccine even before they’re technically eligible, Lionberger explained. If someone doesn’t make their vaccine appointment, their dose still needs to be administered so that vaccine doses are never wasted. In this case, Public Health will call those on the overflow list to see if anyone — even those who aren’t in categories 1a or 1b — can show up to receive that dose.
Overall, health officials during the meeting were positive about how well vaccination efforts have been going so far. Dr. Fauntleroy said that being part of getting the vaccine to those who need it has been “inspiring.”
Dr. Stachon ended the meeting by again expressing her gratitude and pride for the fact that “we’re weathering the storm as well as you can in Sweetwater County.”