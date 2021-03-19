CHEYENNE -- As the Department of Family Services (DFS) continues to prepare to administer the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Wyoming, public input is requested and encouraged at a virtual statewide town hall starting at 3 p.m. March 25.
The ERAP is to help tenants who have not been able to (or are concerned they will not be able to) make their rental or utility payments, according to a press release. The program will also help landlords and utility companies that may have not received payments owed to them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because a loss of employment is often the cause of missed rent and utility payments, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) has joined DFS to find and help renters who need this assistance.
DFS and DWS are co-hosting the statewide virtual town hall presentation to explain the program and to answer questions and listen to concerns from the public. Go to https://wyo-dws-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rcMQMFgsQBCRR_HWwaZoCw to register for the event. A recording of the town hall will be available on the DFS website for those who are not able to attend.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions or to sign up for email updates, visit the DFS website at: https://dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap/
People can email suggestions on how the program should operate to RentalAssistance@wyo.gov.
For information on other assistance that may be available in your area, continue to contact Wyoming 211 by dialing 2-1-1.