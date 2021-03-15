ROCK SPRINGS – A year with the coronavirus brought changes to the annual health fair hosted by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Participants were asked to call ahead to schedule a time to visit Rock Springs Young at Heart, where the normal informational tables and inflatable colon awaited visitors.
Staff members were masked and generous in their distribution of health-related information and swag. While the crowds were less packed due to social distancing, the fair’s goal remained unchanged. Sweetwater Memorial is working to help residents improve and maintain their health.
“We’re here for the community,” CEO Irene Richardson said. “We continue to be here for patients and their families.”
Lena Warren, director of community outreach at Sweetwater Memorial, said the fair provided an opportunity for the hospital to promote its many services and help the community take care of itself.
“We know everyone had a rough year last year,” said Warren, “and may not have taken the best care of themselves.”
As people look to return to familiar routines, staying healthy physically and mentally is important. Warren said the health fair is just a start and she hoped people follow up, come back, and work with the hospital. We should focus on health much more than one day a year, Warren said.
Many areas of potential improvement were promoted at the fair.
WHAT YOU PUT ON YOUR PLATE
Fairgoers could learn about portion control and eating healthily. Under the plate method, people are encouraged to reduce their portion sizes and calorie intakes. It promotes three meals a day with healthy snacks, if necessary, instead of one to two meals or constant eating throughout the day. Using a 9-inch plate, people should fill one-quarter of a plate with protein, one-quarter with grains or starchy foods and one-half with non-starchy vegetables. One can also keep an 8-ounce cup of milk and 1.5 to two servings of fruit close by.
Registered dietitian Shauna Erramouspe, MS, RD, LD, said she was happy they got to host events like the health fair and “get back to some normalcy.”
GETTING TREATMENT CLOSE TO HOME
Those with the Cancer Center promoted the options available in Rock Springs so that people don’t have to travel far for care, such as to Salt Lake City.
According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019 there were an estimated 268,600 new cases of breast cancer in women in the United States and 2,670 new cases in men. Breast cancer fatalities included 41,760 women and 500 men. The five-year relative survival rate for localized stage was 99%.
KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THINGS
The Imaging and Radiology Department boasted about the hospital having the only large-bore MRI machine in the area. For those who take up more space and/or are claustrophobic, it is meant to offer more comfort and higher-quality imaging.
Patients can also take advantage of a new CAT Scanner, PET/CT Scanner, 3D mammography, ultrasound, X-Ray, DXA Bone Mineral Study, and nuclear medicine. For more questions, call the department at 307-352-8577.
FINANCIAL RESOURCES
Patty Stickney explained the Patient Financial Navigation Program, which has been helping those without insurance or those who are underinsured. She said they assist patients on their journey and help them explore their financial options.
Stickney said they act as a resource to remove barriers and are available to answer questions. She said they prefer people to reach out in the beginning, and even set them up in advance for the future, but they can aid at any stage. See more on Page A4.
PROMOTING VACCINATION AND MEDICAL DISCUSSIONS
Dr. Philip Najm is a University of Utah doctor who is contracted to work at Memorial Hospital in the emergency room. He said his advice to promote public health is for people to get the COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest possible moment when any vaccine becomes available.
“When the vaccine does become available, get it,” he said.
Looking at the U.S. options of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, he said, “They are all safe. They are all effective.”
He stressed how much they had been tested. The doctor said while there have been a few adverse reactions, maybe around 700 nationwide, that pales in the face of the more than 50 million doses administered in the U.S. so far.
Dr. Najm had a dummy on his table that he used to demonstrate intubation, where an endotracheal tube is inserted into the lungs so oxygen can be pumped in. This has been required in some of the more severe cases of the coronavirus.
“If you get the vaccine, you don’t have to worry about this,” Najm said.
A ventilator can help some people through the inflammatory stage, though in some cases people don’t come off the machine. Najm said it is better for families to have conversations about their expectations regarding care in advance rather than to try to make made a hard, split-second decision alone.
IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS, CONSULT AN EXPERT
Tamara Walker is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Memorial Hospital. She said a lot more people are asking about vaccinations, and she encouraged questioners to meet with her for a one-on-one conversation to address them.
She said a lot of misinformation is out there, and she can help people find dependable answers. Too often people rely on unsubstantiated sources on the internet instead of places that are based on large bodies of research, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Walker.
She said vaccination provides an important community defense and we don’t need any more cases of preventable diseases.
TAKING IT DAY BY DAY
CEO Richardson said the hospital is taking things “day by day.” She said is really proud of her energetic and resilient staff, and she can’t thank them enough. Richardson said their success it thanks to the staff.
The coronavirus complicated daily life but also emphasizes the importance of preventative care, which the hospital is happy to provide.
Warren said, “We’re still here … making sure our community is taking care of itself.”