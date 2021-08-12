ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s fall semester begins Aug. 23 and will open as normal, according to a press release. Students can register until Aug 26 for coursework.
“Western is looking forward to this fall semester!” said Dr. Dustin Conover, dean of students. “After a challenging past year, with so many restrictions put in place for our campus community, we are happy to provide our students with an in-person orientation and some exciting live events during Welcome Week that are sure to help students connect and prepare them to be successful as they head into fall.”
For those living on campus, housing move-in day is from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug 20. A mandatory orientation for all student follows from 2-5 p.m. New and returning students will learn important information to best prepare them for success at Western, the release said. All students will receive a Mustang spirit T-shirt and enter to win several $50 Amazon shopping cards. The orientation is in the Western theater.
Mustang athletics will kick off the season with a women’s soccer game at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Rock Springs Junior High School field against Hutchinson Community College in the second match of a double-header. For a full list of home games for the Mustangs, view the college calendar or download the Mustang Connections App.
Welcome Week for students and employees runs Aug. 23-28. It is a week of events, giveaways, and trainings to begin the school year. The release said it provides ways to meet new friends, find study buddies, mingle with faculty, and learn support services located on and off campus.
The main event, Marcus & Guy comedian musicians, starts at 7 p.m. Friday in the theater. The free event is open to the public and is sponsored by the Student Government Association. Students can view a full schedule at westernwyoming.edu/welcomeweek.
“Though the college will start normal, Western’s COVID-19 Task Force will emphasize caution to the college community. Western will continue to follow local, state, and national health directives regarding COVID-19,” the press release said.
The COVID-19 Task Force will meet twice a month and may change procedures and processes subject to an influx of case volume on campus. The COVID-19 Task Force will continue to maintain a COVID-19 dashboard on the homepage at westernwyoming.edu to keep everyone informed. It also asks students and employees to stay home if sick and self-report if isolating or quarantining.
For housing questions, contact housing@westernwyoming.edu or call 307-382-1677. For general student information, email Conover at dconover@westernwyoming.edu or call 307-382-1644. For COVID-19 related questions, email Mark Rembacz at mrembacz@westernwyoming.edu or call 307-382-1899.