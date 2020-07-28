CHEYENNE - Grants have perhaps never been more important for arts organizations. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment and arts sector has been one of the highest-hit industries, and small local arts organizations are among the most directly affected by the lack of revenue from in-person events.
That's why the Wyoming Arts Council Community Support Grants awarded to 122 organizations, arts programs and nonprofits throughout the state this month are particularly vital - yet those recipients now have to get creative with how they'll use the funds.
According to a release from the Wyoming Arts Council, the Community Support Grant is a competitive grant category open to 501(c)(3) organizations or government agencies that includes tribal governments, universities or community colleges, and school districts, and it supports specific projects or provides operational support within the fiscal year. The council awarded $655,215 in such grants this month, all for programs and services scheduled from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
That last line is crucial because, as you might have guessed, many of those programs and services can't be conducted during a pandemic. The application deadline for this grant was before Wyoming shut down many businesses and services due to COVID-19, so grant writers had no way of foreseeing the drastic changes coming their way.
"Now we're in talks with (the council), especially because of the CDC research that has come out against singing," said Danielle Ryan, grant writer and board member for Cheyenne Capital Chorale. "(But) we're still going to be able to use the grant for certain things, like for example to purchase masks, pay for a venue that allows for social distancing or use it for a tent to do outside concerts."
Originally, Ryan wrote the grant in hopes for funding for things such as sheet music, performances at nursing homes and workshops, but she said they've found another way to utilize the money.
"Our director and our music librarian and our accompanist haven't had a raise in, I think, a decade, and they already get paid barely anything, so I think we're going to give them a raise," Ryan said.
Kelsey Giroux, community development and DEI specialist with the Wyoming Arts Council, said in order to change plans for funding usage, organizations need to contact the council and get permission.
"We have everything written so we can keep records of it," Giroux said of the system for when organizations call inquiring about changes. "We're pretty flexible; we want to make sure everyone is able to use their funds. We're looking to help them out in this time."
She made it clear that organizations can call the council with general questions, as well, especially in regards to how to put on an outdoor, social-distancing friendly event, or how to utilize online platforms and avoid gatherings all together.
Rita Bosom, grant writer and volunteer with Cheyenne Concert Association, said she once worked for the council, so she understands that employees like Giroux aren't asking for their money back. She said they just need to know, for fairness and record-keeping sake, exactly how arts organizations are spending grant funds if plans change.
"We had hopes of doing a larger season this year, and we wrote a grant for that - five events, rather than four - but since then, the agent we had told us that this fall's two events will have to be pushed back a whole year," Bosom said. "The arts council will tell us if they want to extend the grant until next year."
Both Bosom and Ryan expressed concerns related to the elderly high-risk population. Bosom said most of the people who attend Cheyenne Concert Association performances are seniors, and Ryan said most of the people who sing in the Cheyenne Capital Chorale are older, as well, so both organizations are being particularly careful with how they make plans moving forward.
Regardless, both are grateful for the funds and have no doubt they'll be used.
"I can't say enough about what the grants provide, because, for us, it makes the difference of whether we can have a season or not," Bosom said. "You can't make enough off tickets to cover the cost of bringing artists in. Even in a large community, where (artists) can get here easier, it's expensive."
"We're getting super creative with the choir, especially because (singing) requires deep breathing with the spitting of vowels and consonants, and that's exactly what you can't have because of respiratory droplets," Ryan said. "There's a lot of things I think we'll be able to use the grant for still. We're very lucky to have gotten over $1,700 from the Wyoming Arts Council. Every little bit helps."