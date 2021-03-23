CHEYENNE — Two more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed during the past week, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 695 coronavirus-related deaths, 47,321 lab-confirmed cases and 8,568 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
-- An adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized, and it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
-- An older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
In the descriptions, “older adult” includes those 65 and over.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.
For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.