...Light to moderate snow across southern Wyoming... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow, briefly moderate. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. Snow accumulations will vary greatly with little snow over far western Sweetwater County to between 1 and 2 inches over central and eastern portions of the County. Localized higher amounts are possible. * WHEN...Through Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to watch for rapid changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.