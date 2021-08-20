Wyoming ended the week on Friday with an increase of 129 in its number of active coronavirus cases, according to state Health Department figures.
Figures from the Health Department’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 408 new laboratory-confirmed and 113 new probable cases on Friday.
Meanwhile, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases increased by 392, leaving the state with 2,781 active cases, an increase of 129 from Thursday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active case at 447; Laramie County had 437; Campbell had 298; Fremont had 177; Uinta had 173; Sweetwater had 157; Sheridan had 149; Teton had 134; Albany had 127; Park had 119; Converse had 77; Lincoln had 76; Carbon had 74; Goshen had 62; Platte had 56; Johnson had 46; Weston had 38; Big Horn had 34; Washakie had 24; Crook had 22; Sublette had 21; Hot Springs had 20, and Niobrara had 13.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 22 cases. Campbell County had the highest number of new cases at 73, followed by Natrona County with 51.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 70,671 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state. Of those, 67,801 have recovered.
The number of people being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus increased by 10 Friday to total 140. The highest number of cases was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 35. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 30 coronavirus patients.