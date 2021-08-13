web only Wyoming governor's office deep cleaned after COVID-19 case Aug 13, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE (AP) — A staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated has prompted a deep cleaning of the Wyoming governor’s office.Gov. Mark Gordon, who is tested regularly for the virus, tested negative again Thursday, spokesman Michael Pearlman said in a statement.Gordon staff were working remotely while the office was being cleaned Thursday and Friday, Pearlman said.Gordon contracted a mild case of COVID-19 in November and has since been vaccinated against the virus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coronavirus Mark Gordon Office Staff Member Michael Pearlman Medicine Work Wyoming Cheyenne Staff Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Judge rules for Cheyenne officer in lawsuit $15 wage becoming a norm as employers struggle to fill jobs Campbell County library board receives both support and calls for resignation UW’s expedition into four Kemmerer fossil fish quarries to air on PBS Jackson renters booted from homes in boom market Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.