CHEYENNE (AP) — A staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated has prompted a deep cleaning of the Wyoming governor’s office.

Gov. Mark Gordon, who is tested regularly for the virus, tested negative again Thursday, spokesman Michael Pearlman said in a statement.

Gordon staff were working remotely while the office was being cleaned Thursday and Friday, Pearlman said.

Gordon contracted a mild case of COVID-19 in November and has since been vaccinated against the virus.

