As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March stood at 37,167, an increase of 38 cases over Saturday's 37,129.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Sunday dropped by 869, from 2,350 on Saturday to 1,481.
Sweetwater County reported the highest number of new cases at nine; Laramie County reported eight; Lincoln and Natrona counties each saw six new cases; Fremont County had four; Sheridan County added three new cases; Albany and Uinta counties each reported two, and Big Horn, Converse, Hot Springs, Johnson, Park, Teton and Weston counties reported one new case each.
The Wyoming Health Department said the confirmed case counts declined by five in Washakie County, by three in Carbon County and by one in Goshen County.