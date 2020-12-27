As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 37,129, an increase of 429 cases over Wednesday's 36,700.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming also increased since Wednesday -- by 317, from 2,033 to 2,350.
The county reporting the largest increase in confirmed cases on Saturday was Campbell with 56. Laramie County had 55; Natrona County's case count increased by 44; Teton County reported 38; Park County recorded 37; Sweetwater County saw 34; Uinta County reported 29; Washakie County saw 23 new cases; Carbon County had 19; Fremont County reported 18; Sheridan County saw 17; Big Horn County had 16; Albany County reported eight, Converse County reported six; Goshen, Hot Springs and Lincoln counties saw five; Crook County's case numbers increased by four; Johnson and Sublette counties reported three new cases; Niobrara County had two, and Platte and Weston counties reported one.