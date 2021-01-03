As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 38,440, an increase of 277 over Saturday's 38,163.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Sunday was 1,369, an increase of 271 over Saturday's 1,098.
The highest number of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases was 46 in Park County; Campbell and Natrona counties reported 34 new cases each; Laramie County had 32; Sweetwater County had 28; Sheridan County had 18; Big Horn County had 17; Fremont County had 16; Carbon County had 13; Teton County had 12; Albany County had 11; Platte County had seven; Goshen, Johnson and Lincoln counties all reported two new cases; Sublette, Uinta and Washakie counties had one new case each.