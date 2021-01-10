As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 40,013, an increase of 88 cases over yesterday's 39,925.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 1,787, an increase of 47 cases over yesterday's 1,740.
Uinta County saw an increase of 15 cases during this reporting period; Albany County had 12 new cases; Sheridan County had 10; Fremont and Laramie counties each had eight; Natrona County had seven; Sweetwater and Teton counties had five each; Converse, Lincoln, Platte and Washakie counties all reported three new cases; Campbell and Hot Springs counties had two; Park and Sublette counties had one new case each.
Counties that reported no new coronavirus cases were Big Horn, Carbon, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Niobrara and Weston.