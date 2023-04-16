Teacher of the Year

Weston Lamb-Costantino greets the audience before a Veteran's Day performance. Costantino, a vocal and instrumental music teacher at Stagecoach Elementary, has recently been named as Teacher of the Year by Whole Brain Teaching of America.  

 Rocket Miner Photo Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Whole Brain Teaching (WBT) of America recently announced that Weston Lamb-Costantino, a vocal and instrumental music teacher at Stagecoach Elementary in Rock Springs, is the 2023 WBT Teacher of the Year.

Costantino is a WBT Gold Certified Instructor. He has dedicated countless hours and more to helping students and educators around the world. He is also co-captain of the WBT all-stars team TNT and is an active member of the Alpha Hawk Virtual Academy.

