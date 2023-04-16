Weston Lamb-Costantino greets the audience before a Veteran's Day performance. Costantino, a vocal and instrumental music teacher at Stagecoach Elementary, has recently been named as Teacher of the Year by Whole Brain Teaching of America.
ROCK SPRINGS – Whole Brain Teaching (WBT) of America recently announced that Weston Lamb-Costantino, a vocal and instrumental music teacher at Stagecoach Elementary in Rock Springs, is the 2023 WBT Teacher of the Year.
Costantino is a WBT Gold Certified Instructor. He has dedicated countless hours and more to helping students and educators around the world. He is also co-captain of the WBT all-stars team TNT and is an active member of the Alpha Hawk Virtual Academy.
According to their website, WBT of America is a grass roots, education reform movement, which began in 1999 by three southern California teachers: Chris Biffle, Jay Vanderfin and Chris Rekstad. Since then, they have been joined by a dedicated group of K-12 educators who form their executive board.
In the last 15 years, WBT has given free seminars to 50,000 educators representing 1,500,000 students. Their Amazon.com best sellers, “Whole Brain Teaching for Challenging Kids” and “Whole Brain Teaching: 122 Amazing Games!” have been translated into Chinese and Korean. WBT's YouTube videos, broadcast to 200 countries, have received over 7,000,000 views. WholeBrainTeaching.com is one of the world’s largest, free, education websites.
WBT rests upon the principle that teachers at every level share the same difficulties such as students lacking discipline, background knowledge and problem-solving skills.
From kindergarten to college, instructors face pupils who have difficulty with reading and writing. Their students respond to challenges, enjoy well-designed learning games, and can make, in the proper setting, astonishing educational progress.
Their goal is to create peaceful classrooms full of orderly fun. Tens of thousands of educators around the world believe they’re on the right track.
“Whole Brain Teaching Teacher of the Year is a tremendous honor,” said Costantino. “I work hard to ensure I’m doing the best I can for my students and my colleagues.”
He added, “Being recognized by WBT means so much to me because I see the amazing impact WBT teachers are making worldwide, and these colleagues are some of the most passionate educators I’ve ever been around.
“I still cannot believe I’ve been chosen for this honor.”
“This award doesn’t just represent my hard work and commitment to education, but it truly represents the amazing work happening in our district and specifically at Stagecoach Elementary.”
Costantino mentioned that he was “blessed to have received WBT training with other Stagecoach and Walnut teachers.”
He pointed out that Jen Palacios, principal of Stagecoach Elementary, played a big role in his success.
“Her belief in me and in WBT teaching has pushed our staff to be innovators in education,” he shared. “Coach Chris Biffle and executive member Nancy Stoltenberg continually share how blessed I am to be in such a supportive district with such a supportive principal.
“They truly love our school's vision to help kids grow and they love how our teachers truly connect with students to ensure educational success.”
He said, “This award would not have been possible without the support and help from my amazing colleagues.”
He gave kudos to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for supporting him as an educator.
“None of this would be possible without my district’s and my school's support,” he expressed. “I work with the best teachers in the world. That is why I received this honor.
“I’m just trying to keep up with their excellence!”