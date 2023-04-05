Playing in leaves

GREEN RIVER – Not all council members agreed to move forward with amendments regarding the current leash law in Green River on Wednesday, March 5.

Members of the council exchanged different opinions regarding amendments to Chapter 6, Sections 6-1 and 6-21, Animals at Large Prohibited.

