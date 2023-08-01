Rob Zotti

Former Rock Springs mayor Timothy A. Kaumo, pictured on the right, wrote a letter to the city council, requesting that councilman Rob Zotti, pictured left, be investigated for misconduct regarding his involvement in the Bitter Creek Restoration Project.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs City Councilmember Rob Zotti responded to accusations made by former mayor Timothy A. Kaumo in a letter to the city council, requesting that he be investigated for misconduct regarding his involvement in the Bitter Creek Restoration Project.

Zotti said that Kaumo’s letter is an attempt to smear his name and reputation.

