ROCK SPRINGS -- Musician Michael Martin Murphey will be returning to Rock Springs next month for a special performance at the Broadway Theater. He’ll take the stage on Sept. 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are available now for $40 at BroadwayRS.com or at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street). Tickets purchased at the door the evening of the performance will be $45.

Michael Martin Murphey’s musical journey has taken many unpredictable paths over the past 50 years - topping the pop, country, western and bluegrass charts. He is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” “Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic,” and many more across his 35 albums released to date. Murphey’s original songs have been recorded by The Monkees, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many others.

