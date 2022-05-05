GREEN RIVER – Green River High School senior Megan Counts signed her national letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, on Tuesday.
The Green River standout said that she is happy about her decision and excited that she decided on a place to further her education and continue playing basketball.
“I really liked the team there and the coach was super nice. It was just a really welcoming environment. It was a long process. I emailed a lot of schools and had interest in a few. I just thought that Chadron was the best place for me,” Counts said on her decision.
Over the years, Counts has led the Lady Wolves to state tournament appearances and developed her game along the way. She was the recipient of several accolades, including all-conference and all-state honors.
Admittedly, Counts said that her basketball game is still a work in progress as she makes the next step in her career. She is more than willing to put in the work to get there, though.
“I definitely need to learn how to play more of a guard position because that’s what I’m going to be playing. I have some experiences with that,” she said.
Counts is appreciative of her time at GRHS, complimenting the coaching and her teammates.
“The coaching staff was amazing. They just taught me how to work hard, how to be a teammate and be a team leader. My team has helped me grow. We all push each other to be better.” She said.
Rick Carroll, who was Counts head coach at Green River over the last four years, said that he’s proud of her growth and how the hard work she put in has led to a major milestone.
“I’m just really proud of Megan because she worked hard all four years. She spent time in the weight room. She did tons and tons of shooting. Every year she came back, she did something better than she did the year before. I think she has great ball handling skills. She’s got a great shooter. She has an inside game. I think Chadron is going to be really pleased with how she plays,” Carroll said.
“She’s probably as smooth as anybody that I’ve seen in Wyoming basketball as far as being smooth around the rim. She just has a lot of good moves. She does a great job.”
Carroll believes that Counts is ready to make in impact right away for Chadron State on the court.
“I really think her skills at that point right now and I think she’ll be able to play for them this next year,” he said. “I expect just to hear a lot of good stuff about how she’s doing. She’s one of those girls who is going to work hard in the weight room this summer and be ready to go for them when she gets there.”
Counts currently studies psychology, but wants to maybe transition to dental hygiene or sports training in college.