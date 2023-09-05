Awareness Month Proclamation - Sweetwater Commission

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER – The Sweetwater County Commissioners proclaimed September as Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation Tiffany Marshall said, “It’s hard to talk about it, but awareness is key,” while noting that very few drugs are approved for chemotherapy.

