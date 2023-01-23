Signs prohibiting citizens from carrying a firearm have been posted in the county building for many years due to courtroom services taking place on the upper floors. Now that district court has its own entry way to a different building, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners agreed to have the signs taken down in recognition of the Second Amendment.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Circling back to a Wyomingite’s concern for signs regarding firearms in the county building, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners came to a consensus to have the signs removed during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Sweetwater County resident Chris Blake requested that the signs, prohibiting citizens to carry a firearm in the building, be removed in order to protect his Second Amendment right. Blake pointed out that there is no law or resolution adopted to make the science valid.
Since the district courtroom is located in a different building, Keaton West, board chair, came to the conclusion that the signs are no longer necessary.
“The law is the law, but it’s a simple matter that the district court has it’s own entry way,” said West. “We have signs that are not actually consistent with any policy or any law. The signs have been there for a very long time.”
He added, “We’re not allowed to adopt a policy that forbids constituents to carry a firearm in a public area. The only applicable law is a person can’t carry a firearm into an actual meeting room of government, but according to the law, people can open-carry in a public place.”
Commissioner Robb Slaughter agreed.
“This is something, we, as a commission, need to follow through,” said Slaughter.
Commissioner Mary Thoman mentioned that Sweetwater Events Complex removed their signs last year because of state statutes regarding firearms and denying people of that right. She informed office staff that the commission is concerned with their safety, though.
“But a sign will not stop someone from carrying a weapon,” she noted.