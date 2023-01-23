No firearms

Signs prohibiting citizens from carrying a firearm have been posted in the county building for many years due to courtroom services taking place on the upper floors. Now that district court has its own entry way to a different building, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners agreed to have the signs taken down in recognition of the Second Amendment. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Circling back to a Wyomingite’s concern for signs regarding firearms in the county building, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners came to a consensus to have the signs removed during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Sweetwater County resident Chris Blake requested that the signs, prohibiting citizens to carry a firearm in the building, be removed in order to protect his Second Amendment right. Blake pointed out that there is no law or resolution adopted to make the science valid.

