commission candidates

The Sweetwater County Republican Party chose three candidates to replace Lauren Schoenfeld, a Sweetwater County commissioner who has resigned recently. From left to right are Taylor Jones, John "KC" Doak and Jeff Ramaj. 

 Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Bingham/Sweetwater County Republican Party

ROCK SPRINGS – Who can fill Lauren Schoenfeld’s shoes?

The commissioner selection meeting, held by the Sweetwater County Republican Party, took place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex on Saturday, July 22. The purpose of the meeting was to select three people qualified to fill the current vacancy of county commissioner.

