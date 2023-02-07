logo

This logo, labeled as "Option One" by a logo design committee, made up of Sweetwater County residents, is being considered as the official county logo by the county commission. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY – A logo can not only send a message about what a community stands for, it can be used as an identity.

Tim Knight, information technology director for Sweetwater County, and Bruce Stigler, a local graphic designer, presented a proposal for a new logo to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus