SWEETWATER COUNTY – A logo can not only send a message about what a community stands for, it can be used as an identity.
Tim Knight, information technology director for Sweetwater County, and Bruce Stigler, a local graphic designer, presented a proposal for a new logo to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
“Every once in a while, I get asked, ‘Where’s the county logo? We need a copy of it.’ I’ve had this problem ever since I got here,” said Knight with a chuckle.
Currently, there are about a dozen different logos that are being used by county departments.
Knight noted that there hasn’t been an official county logo and had asked the commissioners in November of 2022 for permission to form a committee to “get it taken care of.” The request was granted.
Members of the logo design committee included Knight, Cindy Lane, Anita Wyant, David Divis and Jason Mower.
“We set some goals for this,” Knight explained. “We wanted consistency across the county. We wanted a recognizable brand for marketing. We also wanted it to be simple and something that represents our culture.”
Pride, strength and self-reliance are ideas the committee wanted to capture, according to Knight, as well as “how we are small towns with family values,” optimistic and courageous.
The committee agreed on a logo that represents Sweetwater County “the best,” Knight said.
Stigler pointed out, “It was hard to choose which one embraces it all, but we think this one represents wide open space and endless possibilities with the view of the river. This is something unique and different. This is something we can own.”
He also mentioned that the committee wanted a logo with “longevity.”
“This is something you don’t want to change next year,” Stigler said.
Furthermore, if one looks close enough, the number four is seen in the butte on the logo.
Stigler reassured the commission that the logo will be adaptable to all departments.
“There’s a lot of personality in our community and I applaud the committee for doing this,” said Keaton West, chairman. “I think it’s best to be unified.”
“I think it is important to have a cohesive front so I think this ties everything up nicely,” said Lauren Schoenfeld, commissioner. “It makes it really easy for the departments to put this together.”
The commission has considered to adopt the logo during the next county commissioner’s meeting, which takes place Tuesday, Feb.21.