ROCK SPRINGS -- Fair goers can experience the land “Down Under” this year at Wyoming’s Big Show.
Locals and visitors will have the opportunity to meet trainer Carolyn Lantz and interact with several different species of marsupials (pouched animals) such as kangaroos, wallabies and walleroos. Also offered are other native Australian wildlife including lizards and birds such as the kookaburra, rainbow lorikeet, and bearded and frill dragons.
“I think we are more likely to preserve what we know,” said Lantz. “I truly enjoy showing these animals and helping to educate people on just how unique they are.”
Spectators of all ages can see, touch and hear stories behind these captivating creatures during three shows performed daily. As visitors to the fair wander throughout the educational and interactive areas, they will learn about native Australian art, musical instruments and other animals found only in Australia. Aussie Kingdom offers this opportunity, along with an ongoing display of the animals throughout the day.
Aussie Kingdom is the only traveling Australian Animal Show in the United States and Canada. Guests to Wyoming’s Big Show can enjoy an educational show and visit their educational and interactive area each day of the fair. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from August 2 thru August 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball, and The Band Perry.