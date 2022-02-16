GREEN RIVER – County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld discussed the special purpose tax at Tuesday’s Green River city council meeting and how a Colorado firm will help in engaging and communicating with voters in Sweetwater County.
Recently, Sweetwater County retained the firm, Turn Corps to reintroduce the special purpose tax initiative to the public.
“We’ve been having conversations about the special purpose tax for a number of years,” said Schoenfeld. “We had a proposal ready to go on the ballot about two years ago but we made the decision to pull it due to COVID, not knowing what was going to happen with the economy.
“Everything was very uncertain at the time.”
The commissioners have continued the conversations and have recently reconvened the committee that consists of a group of people from different municipalities in the county.
“There is a huge need in our community and if nothing else the impact of COVID has made that need even greater,” Schoenfeld pointed out.
Schoenfeld expressed her concerns for the smaller communities in Sweetwater County.
“Our smaller communities are struggling more than Rock Springs and Green River,” she revealed. “They are unable to do any additional things and I fear that with the decline in the oil, gas and coal industry and everything else, we don’t know what the future looks like for them.
“There could be a potential that they don’t remain in existence if they can’t improve sewer, water and basic infrastructure for those communities and we want to make sure that won’t happen.”
She added, “We realize some of our proposals will be successful and some may not be but if we can do anything to help the infrastructure in those communities, that will be a huge win for us.”
Schoenfeld wants to make sure the public doesn’t link the general-purpose tax with the specific purpose tax.
“We want to make sure they have the information they need.”
Schoenfeld said that Turn Corps will conduct surveys, polling and keep track of statistics to ensure that the county is looking at the right projects.
“The one thing I think we failed with the general-purpose tax is engaging with our community and listening to what our voters are asking for.”
“I'm looking forward in hearing what our communities are going to say, what their thoughts are and how we should move forward,” she said. “I believe we’ll have multiple meetings with them. Ballot options will be discussed as well as different projects.”
According to Schoenfeld, the group is willing to work together.
“We want to make it successful and we realize that the public needs to have input and be involved in this process as much as possible,” she shared. “We’re going to be relying on our council members and community members to help work through this process.
Schoenfeld expressed the importance of a well-informed public.
“They will have opportunities to be at different locations or in a zoom meeting, whatever works for them, but they will be included."