Sweetwater County Library staff member Alan Vaughn admires Angie Bennett’s exhibit now on display in the library through the end of July.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee recently hung an exhibit at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River of local artist Angelina Q. Bennett’s colorful watercolors. The exhibit will be on display through July.

Bennett said that her inspiration for her art comes from nature, travel, and her imagination. Her work is often colorful whether it is something realistic or abstract. Her first media is watercolor, but she has also included collage in many pieces.

