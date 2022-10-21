museum photo

Pictured are two of the more than 75,000 photographs and negatives from the New Studio collection, now possessed by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. At left is a 1950 photo of South Main Street in Rock Springs. At right is the Oxford Club in Green River, 1937.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has been accepted into the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program, museum executive director David Mead announced today.

Mead credited the work of Amanda Benson, the museum curator, with the museum’s acceptance into the program, which will allocate a total of $7600 to hire a professional collections assessor and a building assessor in order to complete a general conservation assessment.

