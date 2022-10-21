...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to middle 60s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
gusty winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Pictured are two of the more than 75,000 photographs and negatives from the New Studio collection, now possessed by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. At left is a 1950 photo of South Main Street in Rock Springs. At right is the Oxford Club in Green River, 1937.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has been accepted into the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program, museum executive director David Mead announced today.
Mead credited the work of Amanda Benson, the museum curator, with the museum’s acceptance into the program, which will allocate a total of $7600 to hire a professional collections assessor and a building assessor in order to complete a general conservation assessment.
The CAP program, an arm of the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation, a non-profit based in Washington D.C., provides small and mid-sized museums with partial funding for general conservation assessments, which are studies of all the institution’s collections and buildings and procedures relating to care of collections.
Benson said “It’s exciting to be part of this program.”
She went on to explain that the assessments will provide other important benefits.
“With these assessments on record, we will be able to apply for competitive federal grants to tackle some of our larger projects, such as processing and digitizing the entirety of the New Studio photo collection.”
In 2015, through grant funding and donations, the museum obtained the collection from New Studio Photography and Framing. The collection is a priceless compendium of over 75,000 photographs and negatives that provides images of Sweetwater County, its history, and its people extending back many generations.
The museum building was originally Green River’s U.S. Post Office, built in 1931. Mead said that proper structural assessments are key to conservation of any building over 90 years old; further that sound assessments are vital to preserving a museum’s collection. “We are grateful to the CAP program,” he said. “The allocation is most welcome and will be put to good use.”