aviator

During WWII, Dorothy Krasovec received her silver wings from the Women’s Air Force Service Pilots, the ‘WASPs,’ in 1944 at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas. A former Union Pacific Coal Company General Office worker in Rock Springs, Dorothy was the first woman from southwest Wyoming to graduate from the program.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- March is Women’s History Month and in observance, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is presenting a series of profiles throughout the month from Sweetwater Women, by Christine Williams Alethea and Brigida R. Blasi.

Sweetwater Women, which covers the lives of over 100 women who figure prominently in Sweetwater County history, is available in paperback at the Sweetwater County Museum bookstore and from Amazon.

